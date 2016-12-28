Bruins' David Krejci: Aggressive play leads to two points
Krejci registered a goal on eight shots and an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Columbus.
Krejci has now achieved eight shots in a game twice this season and now has two goals to show for it. Other than two busy outings, the 30-year-old hasn't found his stroke often, finishing six games with one shot in December alone. However, he does have four tallies this month, surpassing November with two games left in 2016.
