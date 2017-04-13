Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day in advance of Game 2

Krejci, who was a late scratch for Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators due to an upper-body injury, is considered day-to-day, Caryn Switaj of NHL.com reports.

While the day-to-day designation is often a default during the postseason, it seems accurate in Krejci's case, considering that he was on the ice for Wednesday's pregame skate. His next chance to play will arrive Saturday, when Game 2 of Boston's first-round series continues. With the team off Thursday, look for further Krejci updates no later than Friday's practice.

