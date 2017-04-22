Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day with lower-body ailment

Krejci (lower body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's Game 5 contest against the Senators late in the first period, NHL.com reports.

Krejci appeared to injure his left left leg upon colliding into Chris Wideman at high speed in the neutral zone. The veteran pivot had already missed Games 1 and 2 of these conference quarterfinals due to an upper-body injury, so we can only imagine how frustrating it must be for Krejci to be dealing with another malady, especially given the high stakes. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home match.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...