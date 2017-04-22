Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day with lower-body ailment
Krejci (lower body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's Game 5 contest against the Senators late in the first period, NHL.com reports.
Krejci appeared to injure his left left leg upon colliding into Chris Wideman at high speed in the neutral zone. The veteran pivot had already missed Games 1 and 2 of these conference quarterfinals due to an upper-body injury, so we can only imagine how frustrating it must be for Krejci to be dealing with another malady, especially given the high stakes. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home match.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...