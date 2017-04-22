Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day with lower-body ailment

Krejci (lower body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's Game 5 contest against the Senators late in the first period, NHL.com reports.

Krejci appeared to injure his left left leg upon colliding into Chris Wideman at high speed in the neutral zone. The veteran pivot had already missed Games 1 and 2 of these conference quarterfinals due to an upper-body injury, so we can only imagine how frustrating it must be for Krejci to be dealing with another malady, especially given the high stakes. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home match.