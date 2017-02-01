Bruins' David Krejci: Exits break with two points

Krejci scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

His last multi-point game came way back on Dec. 29, so this is a welcome start to Krejci's second half. With 33 points in 55 games and a career-worst minus-11 rating, he's well short of the fantasy value to which we've become accustomed, but a hot run in February could have Krejci back in his owners' good graces in no time. Don't give up on him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola