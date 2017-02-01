Bruins' David Krejci: Exits break with two points
Krejci scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning.
His last multi-point game came way back on Dec. 29, so this is a welcome start to Krejci's second half. With 33 points in 55 games and a career-worst minus-11 rating, he's well short of the fantasy value to which we've become accustomed, but a hot run in February could have Krejci back in his owners' good graces in no time. Don't give up on him.
