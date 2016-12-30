Bruins' David Krejci: Extends point streak to three

Krejci scored a power-play goal, and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Three of Krejci's eight goals this season have come with the extra man. He is finishing 2016 strong, with two goals and three assists during a three-game point streak. The veteran had only put forth one multi-point effort since Nov. 13 until doing it in consecutive contests coming out of the Christmas break.

