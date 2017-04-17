Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time decision Monday

Krejci (upper body) participated in the Bruins' morning skate in advance of Monday's game against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Krejci, who has missed the first two games of the Bruins' first-round playoff series, thus appears to be trending in the right direction as Game 3 approaches. Supporting that notion is that the slick center worked with the team's power play unit Monday morning. Moreover, Krejci, who skated on a trio with Drew Stafford and David Backes, relayed that he feels "way better" than he did when the series opened up last week. Ultimately, Krejci will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest, per coach Bruce Cassidy.

