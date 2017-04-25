Bruins' David Krejci: Hampered by knee injury
Krejci dealt with a knee injury during the Bruins' first-round series against the Senators and was targeting the second round of the playoffs for a return, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
Considering he was planning a return in short order, Krejci's ailment does not sound overly serious and, in all likelihood, he'll be ready to go once Boston begins the 2017-18 season. Despite playing in all 82 regular season games for the first time since his third season in the league, the 30-year-old put up a relatively meager 54 points with a poor minus-12 rating, so he'll be looking for a bounce-back season during the next campaign.
