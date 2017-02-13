Bruins' David Krejci: Has multi-point night against Montreal
Krejci scored his 14th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over Montreal.
That's back-to-back multi-point games for Krejci, who has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last nine games. The 30-year-old is centering the second line and is putting together another solid season. Krejci's minus-12 rating is a letdown, but his consistent point production make him worth owning in most leagues.
