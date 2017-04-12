Bruins' David Krejci: Late scratch Wednesday
Krejci was a late scratch for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Senators due to an upper-body injury.
Coach Bruce Cassidy indicated earlier Wednesday that Krejci was ready to go, but something must have arisen between the morning and the evening's tilt. Sean Kuraly will enter the lineup in his place, while Riley Nash will move up the depth chart and could see some additional ice time with Krejci out. The veteran will look to retake the ice for Game 2 on Saturday.
