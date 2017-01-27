Bruins' David Krejci: Logs 31 points before All-Star break

Krejci heads into the NHL All-Star break with 11 goals and 31 points to go along with a minus-11 rating over 52 games.

While Krejci's 2016-17 production hasn't been dazzling, on the plus side, the slick center, who underwent an offseason hip procedure, has played in all 52 of the Bruins' games to date. Look for the 30-year-old to continue to provide a degree of fantasy utility in the coming weeks/months, while entrenched in a top-six role up front for Boston, as well as seeing his share of power play duty. Moreover, as Krejci distances himself from his hip woes, it wouldn't surprise us to see the highly-skilled playmaker pick up the scoring pace at some point as the season progresses.