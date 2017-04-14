Bruins' David Krejci: Not present for Friday's practice

Krejci (upper body) was not present for Friday's practice.

Krejci, who was a late scratch for Wednesday's playoff opener, thus remains iffy for Saturday's Game 2 against the Senators, though his outlook could potentially improve closer to the Bruins' 3:00 PM ET puck drop. If Krejci remains sidelined Saturday, look for Ryan Spooner to center the team's second line, flanked by Drew Stafford and David Backes.

