Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to play Wednesday
Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Krejci (unspecified issue) will be ready to play in Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators.
The Krejci watch was on once the B's slick center missed practice Tuesday, but he's in line to return to his usual role of logging heavy minutes in the top six and on the power play. Krejci notched 23 goals and 54 points while playing in all 82 games for the Bruins during the regular season, but those in daily playoff formats should note that some of pivot's most productive stretches have occurred in postseasons past.
