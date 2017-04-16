Bruins' David Krejci: Remains day-to-day
Krejci (upper body) is day-to-day after missing Game 2.
The forward missed both Games 1 and 2, and seems like he'll be a game-time decision for Game 3. The Bruins have had a number of guys banged up, so if Krejci can make his return it would give the team a major boost in the tied series.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't be available for Game 2•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Not present for Friday's practice•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day in advance of Game 2•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Expected to play Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...