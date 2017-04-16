Bruins' David Krejci: Remains day-to-day

Krejci (upper body) is day-to-day after missing Game 2.

The forward missed both Games 1 and 2, and seems like he'll be a game-time decision for Game 3. The Bruins have had a number of guys banged up, so if Krejci can make his return it would give the team a major boost in the tied series.

