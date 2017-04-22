Bruins' David Krejci: Will not return Friday
Krejci will not return to Friday's game against the Senators due to a lower-body injury.
The veteran center was forced to miss the first two games of the series due to an upper-body injury before returning for Game 3. He was forced to leave Friday's Game 5 after after taking a hit from the Senators' Chris Wideman. The severity of Krejci's injury is unknown at this time, so consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's Game 6.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Will play in Game 3•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Remains day-to-day•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't be available for Game 2•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Not present for Friday's practice•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day in advance of Game 2•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...