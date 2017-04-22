Bruins' David Krejci: Will not return Friday

Krejci will not return to Friday's game against the Senators due to a lower-body injury.

The veteran center was forced to miss the first two games of the series due to an upper-body injury before returning for Game 3. He was forced to leave Friday's Game 5 after after taking a hit from the Senators' Chris Wideman. The severity of Krejci's injury is unknown at this time, so consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's Game 6.

