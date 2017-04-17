Bruins' David Krejci: Will play in Game 3
Krejci (upper body) is taking line rushes in advance of Monday's Game 3 against the Senators and is expected to play.
The veteran center sat out the first two games of the series with the injury but appears good to go for Game 3 in Boston. Krejci has plenty of postseason experience (93 games), and has fared quite well, recording 29 goals and 77 points in the playoffs. He'll resume his role on the second line between Drew Stafford and David Backes.
