Bruins' David Krejci: Won't be available for Game 2

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Friday that Krejci (upper body) will be "unavailable" for Saturday's playoff game against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Krejci's next chance to suit up will thus arrive Monday, when the Bruins return home for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. With Krejci still ailing, Ryan Spooner is on track to man the middle of the team's second line Saturday, flanked by Drew Stafford and David Backes.

