Bruins' David Krejci: Won't be available for Game 2
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Friday that Krejci (upper body) will be "unavailable" for Saturday's playoff game against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Krejci's next chance to suit up will thus arrive Monday, when the Bruins return home for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. With Krejci still ailing, Ryan Spooner is on track to man the middle of the team's second line Saturday, flanked by Drew Stafford and David Backes.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Not present for Friday's practice•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Day-to-day in advance of Game 2•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Not practicing Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...