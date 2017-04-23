Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Sunday
Krejci (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 6, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
The center left Game 5 due to injury and also missed the first two games of the series, so injuries have put a damper on his playoff productivity. With 54 points in 82 games in the regular season, he was a crucial cog in the Boston offense all season, so his absence will put Boston in a tough spot to avoid elimination.
