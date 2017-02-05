Bruins' David Pastrnak: Another three-point outing
Pastrnak scored two goals and added one assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.
He now has put up back-to-back three-point games and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last six games. Pastrnak's 22 goals and 44 points in 48 games put him on a high 60s pace. This young man is an emerging stud.
