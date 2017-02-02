Pastrnak collected three assists -- two with the man advantage -- during Wednesday's loss to Washington.

After scoring 19 goals through his first 26 games of the season, Pastrnak has just a single tally over his last 21 outings. However, he's remained fantasy relevant with 14 assists through his last 14 games. The 20-year-old winger is a budding star and a must-own skater. Additionally, with Pastrnak sporting a 2.3 shooting percentage over his past 24 games, you can expect there to be positive regression in the goals column sooner than later.

