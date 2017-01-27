Pastrnak notched a pair of primary assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

He was key in the B's turning a 2-0 deficit after one period into a 4-2 lead by the first minute of the third frame, and the team held on thereafter. That's now five points in a three-game point streak for Pastrnak, who'd missed the scoresheet in four of five games prior to this stretch. Every point he picks up just builds his career high even higher.