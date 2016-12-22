Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could return to lineup Thursday
Pastrnak (elbow) skated with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron during Thursday's morning skate in advance of the Bruins' night game against the Panthers.
Pastrnak returned to practice Wednesday and based on the B's morning skate, it looks like he has a solid shot to return to action as soon as Thursday night. Look for further updates on the dynamic winger's status as Thursday's 7:30 ET face-off approaches.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Poised to return Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Day-to-day following removal of bursa sac•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Collects another two points•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ties Crosby for NHL lead in goals•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Notches two more goals Monday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores 12th goal of season•