Pastrnak (elbow) skated with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron during Thursday's morning skate in advance of the Bruins' night game against the Panthers.

Pastrnak returned to practice Wednesday and based on the B's morning skate, it looks like he has a solid shot to return to action as soon as Thursday night. Look for further updates on the dynamic winger's status as Thursday's 7:30 ET face-off approaches.