Pastrnak notched three helpers -- one on the power play, one on an empty-netter -- in Tuesday's 5-3 win over St. Louis.

He'd been cold as ice since mid-December, netting only two points (both assists) in a 10-game span, but we all knew it was only a matter of time until Pastrnak got it going again. The 20-year-old winger's last goal was Dec. 14, but now that he's started showing life on offense, that monkey should come off his back soon -- particularly with games against vulnerable opponents in the Predators, Flyers, Islanders and Red Wings coming up.

