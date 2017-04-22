Pastrnak lit the lamp Friday in what culminated as a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Senators for Game 5.

Pasta anticipated a beautiful wraparound dish from Brad Marchand to bury his second goal this postseason. Still, the night belonged to rookie Sean Kuraly, who provided the game-tying and double-overtime tallies to help the Bruins avoid elimination.

