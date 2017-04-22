Bruins' David Pastrnak: Finds back of net Friday
Pastrnak lit the lamp Friday in what culminated as a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Senators for Game 5.
Pasta anticipated a beautiful wraparound dish from Brad Marchand to bury his second goal this postseason. Still, the night belonged to rookie Sean Kuraly, who provided the game-tying and double-overtime tallies to help the Bruins avoid elimination.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores first goal of playoffs•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two goals on night•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ups point streak to 11 in high-scoring defeat•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits 30-goal plateau•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Stays hot Monday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Stretches point streak to eight games and 10 points•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...