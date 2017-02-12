Pastrnak stretched his goal streak to three games and point streak to four with the game-winning goal Saturday against Vancouver. The goal came on the power play.

Pastrnak has five goals in three games and nine points in four. And the snipe was his 25th in 50 games -- that's the number of goals he had in his previous two seasons. The 20-year-old Pastrnak sits tied with Mark Scheifele and Auston Matthews for eight in the NHL in goals. And he's 20th in overall scoring. Yes, at 20.