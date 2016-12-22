Coach Claude Julien indicated that it is "highly likely" that Pastrnak (elbow) will be in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.

The same applies to fellow forward Frank Vatrano and assuming the duo does indeed suit up Thursday, the B's attack figures to get a much-needed spark. In 27 contests to date, Pastrnak has logged 26 points, including a team-high 19 goals. Based on Thursday's morning skate, the talented young winger is on track to work on the team's top line, along with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.