Pastrnak found twine in overtime to send his team to a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Pastrnak also garnered an assist and fired six shots on goal, giving him a substantial 154 in 44 games this season. His point total of 36 is already a career high after he registered 27 in 46 games as an 18-year-old rookie in 2014-15, and owners are undoubtedly excited to see what type of production Pastrnak has in store for them down the stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola