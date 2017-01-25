Pastrnak found twine in overtime to send his team to a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Pastrnak also garnered an assist and fired six shots on goal, giving him a substantial 154 in 44 games this season. His point total of 36 is already a career high after he registered 27 in 46 games as an 18-year-old rookie in 2014-15, and owners are undoubtedly excited to see what type of production Pastrnak has in store for them down the stretch.