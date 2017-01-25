Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots overtime-winner Tuesday
Pastrnak found twine in overtime to send his team to a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Pastrnak also garnered an assist and fired six shots on goal, giving him a substantial 154 in 44 games this season. His point total of 36 is already a career high after he registered 27 in 46 games as an 18-year-old rookie in 2014-15, and owners are undoubtedly excited to see what type of production Pastrnak has in store for them down the stretch.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Seven assists in last six games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Delivers three-assist night in win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Returns to lineup•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back in action Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Poised to return Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could return to lineup Thursday•