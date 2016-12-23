In his return to action, Pastrnak saw 17:21 worth of ice time (including 2:59 on the power play) in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Pastrnak -- who had missed two games after undergoing a minor procedure on his elbow -- logged three shots in the game, while working on the B's top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Just 28 games into his 2016-17 campaign, Pastrnak has already racked up 19 goals and is one point away from matching his career high in that category (27). At the age of 20, Pastrnak has really elevated his game this season and in the process has cemented his fantasy utility going forward.