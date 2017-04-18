Pastrnak scored his first goal of the series -- on the power play -- during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.

The budding star collected an assist in each of the first two games but was also held to a single shot entering Game 3, so it was good to see Pastrnak capitalize with the man advantage. After posting 34 goals and 70 points during the regular season, the Bruins need Pastrnak to continue moving the offensive needle to stay in this series.