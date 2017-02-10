Pastrnak put home a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

After a period of inconsistency that lasted for much of December and the beginning of January, Pastrnak has turned on the jets in a big way. That's particularly been the case over his last seven games, in which the young Czech has ripped off five goals and 13 points (seven of those on the power play). He's averaging almost a point per game, and there's a strong argument to be made that the 20-year-old's best work is yet to come.