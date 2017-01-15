Pastrnak set up two goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

Pastrnak has seven assists in his last six games, but he hasn't potted a goal in a month. His last one came Dec. 14 and he's been stuck on 19 ever since. Pastrnak has been ripping plenty of shots -- he has 20 in his last six games and 134 on the season (39 games). He's hot enough to warrant activation, goals or not. Snipes will come.

