Bruins' David Pastrnak: Seven assists in last six games
Pastrnak set up two goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia.
Pastrnak has seven assists in his last six games, but he hasn't potted a goal in a month. His last one came Dec. 14 and he's been stuck on 19 ever since. Pastrnak has been ripping plenty of shots -- he has 20 in his last six games and 134 on the season (39 games). He's hot enough to warrant activation, goals or not. Snipes will come.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Delivers three-assist night in win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Returns to lineup•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back in action Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Poised to return Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could return to lineup Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Day-to-day following removal of bursa sac•