Bruins' Dominic Moore: Good to go Wednesday
Moore (undisclosed) will be ready to play in Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators.
While the 36-year-old's role as a fourth-liner limits his fantasy upside, Moore did manage to chip in 11 goals and 25 points to go along with a plus-2 rating in 82 regular-season games for the B's.
More News
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Continues his unlikely hot streak•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: As hot as he'll ever be•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Lights lamp for second straight outing•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Sees 15:58 worth of ice time Sunday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Notches helper Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...