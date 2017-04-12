Moore (undisclosed) will be ready to play in Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators.

While the 36-year-old's role as a fourth-liner limits his fantasy upside, Moore did manage to chip in 11 goals and 25 points to go along with a plus-2 rating in 82 regular-season games for the B's.

