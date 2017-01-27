Bruins' Dominic Moore: Notches helper Thursday
Moore notched a helper in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Penguins, while seeing 11:57 worth of ice time.
With eight goals and 15 points over 52 games to date, Moore's fantasy value remains modest, but the 36-year-old has proved to be a nice addition to the Bruins' forward corps, while providing a reliable veteran presence on the team's fourth line.
More News
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Scores seventh goal in losing bid•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Notches first goal of 2016-17•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Back in action Thursday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Day-to-day with unknown ailment•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Inks deal with Bruins•
-
Rangers' Dominic Moore: Unlikely to return next year•