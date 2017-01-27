Moore notched a helper in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Penguins, while seeing 11:57 worth of ice time.

With eight goals and 15 points over 52 games to date, Moore's fantasy value remains modest, but the 36-year-old has proved to be a nice addition to the Bruins' forward corps, while providing a reliable veteran presence on the team's fourth line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola