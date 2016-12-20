Vatrano is a candidate to re-join the Bruins' lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, CSN New England reports.

Vatrano, who is bouncing back from a September foot procedure, is back with the big club after a two-game stint with AHL Providence, in which he tallied two goals. During Monday's practice, Vatrano worked on the Bruins' fourth line, but ultimately the 22-year-old winger is likely destined for top-six duty once he shakes some of the rust off. In 39 games with the Bruins last season, Vatrano recorded eight goals and 11 points, but at the AHL level he fired home 36 goals in 36 contests. The youngster's instincts on offense and quick shooting release could pair well with playmaking center David Krejci and that's an arrangement that could be in the cards sooner rather than later. Vatrano thus merits a speculative add for those with the roster space to stash a forward with some scoring upside.