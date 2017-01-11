Bruins' Frank Vatrano: Ends slump with two-point night
Vatrano scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's victory over the Blues.
He'd gone without a point in four straight games, but Vatrano has still provided a noteworthy boost to Boston's offense despite limited ice time -- he hasn't broken 16 minutes since returning from his season-opening foot injury. There's a ton of scoring potential here, so fantasy owners can only hope Vatrano sees his ice time ramp up moving forward.
