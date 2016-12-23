Vatrano scored a goal on two shots over 13:22 of ice time in his season debut Thursday against Florida.

Out for the first two-plus months of 2016-17 after preseason foot surgery, Vatrano opened the scoring in the second period, receiving a pass from Torey Krug and doing what he does best: shooting the puck into the goal. Vatrano's just about as pure a sniper as you'll see, and he has a good chance to play his way into top-six minutes for a Boston team that could use some consistent scoring punch.