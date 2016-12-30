Vatrano skated on a line with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci at practice Friday.

With David Backes dealing with an upper-body injury, Vatrano -- who saw 3:32 worth of power play time Thursday against the Sabres -- now has a chance to see some top-six work for the B's as long as his veteran counterpart is sidelined. Four games into his return from foot surgery, Vatrano has logged a goal and three points. Looking ahead, the 22-year-old winger's quick shooting release figures to mesh well with Krejci's deft passing ability and there's a chance here for Vatrano to gain some fantasy momentum, while providing the Boston attack with a welcome spark on offense.