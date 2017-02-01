Vatrano scored a goal in 14:17 worth of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Vatrano, who logged five shots on goal in the game, has now scored six goals and nine points in 19 games with the Bruins this season. As he distances himself from a foot injury that delayed the start of his 2016-17 campaign, the willing and able shooter should benefit from playing on a line with veterans David Krejci and David Backes. Vatrano's minus-7 rating is less than optimal, but the 22-year-old's goal-scoring potential gives him a degree of fantasy upside down the stretch, with his obvious eagerness to fire the puck.