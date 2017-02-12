Vatrano was the story of the game Saturday after putting up a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win over the Canucks.

His goal came on the power play, a place where he has scored four of his seven goals. Vatrano is a thickly-built sniper who knows how to get himself into open spots. And that has delivered 12 points, including those seven snipes, in 23 games.

