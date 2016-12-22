Per coach Claude Julien, it is "highly likely" that Vatrano (foot) will be in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.

The same applies to the team's top goal-scorer David Pastrnak, which sets the stage for the B's attack to get a much-needed spark Thursday. While Vatrano could make his season debut on the team's third line, we suspect that the 22-year-old winger is destined to see top-six duty once he shakes some of the rust off. In 39 games with the big club in 2015-16, Vatrano tallied eight goals and 11 points, but at the AHL level he racked up 36 goals in 36 contests. Vatrano's instincts on offense and quick shooting release are assets that could eventually pair well with playmaking center David Krejci, and in such a scenario, Vatrano would merit fantasy attention.