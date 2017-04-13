Bruins' Frank Vatrano: Scores in playoff debut
Vatrano scored a third-period goal during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Ottawa.
The 23-year-old forward collected a Riley Nash pass in the slot and made no mistake with a snap shot. Vatrano has significant offensive upside, and he's flashed his potential over the past two seasons. However, he logged just 10:07 of ice time Wednesday, so you'll want to keep expectations in check until he starts seeing a bigger role.
