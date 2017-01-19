Vatrano scored two goals -- one with the man advantage -- and recorded six shots on net during Monday's loss to Detroit.

The 22-year-old winger has oodles of offensive upside, and he put it on full display Wednesday. Vatrano is up to five goals, eight points and 41 shots through 14 games, so he's a strong grab in deeper seasonal leagues and a nice option in daily contests while his salary is still low.