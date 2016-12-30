Vatrano contributed two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Vatrano assisted on David Krejci's power-play equalizer late in the second, then helped set up Ryan Spooner's third-period game-winner. The 22-year-old forward has three points in four games this season. Now that he's back from foot surgery, Vatrano's offensive ability should allow him to carve out a sizable role in Boston.