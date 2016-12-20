Vatrano won't play Tuesday against the Islanders.

Vatrano took part in the Bruins' optional morning skate Tuesday, with coach Claude Julien subsequently relaying that the forward would not be in uniform for the team's evening tilt. Vatrano's next opportunity to re-join the lineup arrives Thursday, when Boston travels to Florida to face the Panthers. While it may take a game or two to shake the rust off, Vatrano could provide the B's attack with a spark once he settles back into a role up front with the team.