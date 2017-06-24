Studnicka was drafted 53rd overall by the Bruins at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Studnicka is another in a long line of draftees who plays an honest, two-way game, but lacks offensive upside. His numbers (18 goals and 52 points in 64 games played) last season for OHL Oshawa improved considerably from the year before, but there simply may not be all that much more room for offensive improvement. Studnicka is good on the penalty kill and can win a faceoff, so he will likely have value as a role player.
