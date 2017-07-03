Lauzon (abdomen) is on the roster for Bruins' annual Development Camp, which runs Thursday through Sunday, the team's official site reports.

Per the report, he's among the players unlikely to skate during the camp due to offseason surgery. Lauzon is bouncing back from a procedure that GM Don Sweeney indicated was similar to the sports hernia surgery that veteran teammate Patrice Bergeron underwent. Based on that, the 2015 second-rounder should be a go coming training camp, at which time Lauzon will look make a run at a job with the big club. The likley scenario is that the 20-year-old will gain some AHL seasoning before he sees regular work in Boston. Lauzon is coming off a 2016-17 campaign win which he scored five goals and 28 points in 39 games for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL.

