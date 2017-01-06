Lauzon scored a goal in Canada's 5-4 shootout loss to the United States in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal game.

Lauzon, who the Bruins selected in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, finished up the tournament with two goals and an assist in seven games. He's now slated to return to Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL, where he's logged two goals and 11 points in 13 games to date. On the heels of his solid showing on the international stage, the 19-year-old still needs some additional seasoning, but down the road, he's part of the Bruins' next big wave of talent, which includes fellow blueliners Charlie McAvoy, Ryan Lindgren and Jakub Zboril, who also participated in the World Juniors. While McAvoy has the highest ceiling of the quartet, Lauzon also has a good chance to secure a key role on the B's blue line in the next season or two.