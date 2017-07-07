Bruins' Jesse Gabrielle: Hopes to make the big club
Gabrielle hopes to make a run at a spot with the Bruins this coming season, the Boston Herald reports.
The 2015 fourth-rounder is likely to open up the coming season with AHL Providence, but the 20-year-old is approaching training camp "with the goal of making Boston." Gabrielle's playing style draws comparisons to Brad Marchand, though at 5-foot-11, 204 pounds, the youngster brings more size to the table than the B's pesky veteran sniper. In his final junior campaign, Gabrielle recorded 35 goals and 64 points, to go along with 88 PIM in 61 games for WHL Prince George.
