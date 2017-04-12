Hayes (lower body) is not in line to suit up for Wednesday's playoff opener against Ottawa.

Hayes has been able to practice of late, so we'll operate under the assumption that he's available to the team as an extra forward and could draw back into the lineup if injuries hit the B's up front. In 58 games this past season, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder was held to a mere two goals and five points with a minus-3 rating.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...