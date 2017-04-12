Bruins' Jimmy Hayes: Not in Game 1 mix
Hayes (lower body) is not in line to suit up for Wednesday's playoff opener against Ottawa.
Hayes has been able to practice of late, so we'll operate under the assumption that he's available to the team as an extra forward and could draw back into the lineup if injuries hit the B's up front. In 58 games this past season, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder was held to a mere two goals and five points with a minus-3 rating.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...