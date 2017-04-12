Hayes (lower body) is not in line to suit up for Wednesday's playoff opener against Ottawa.

Hayes has been able to practice of late, so we'll operate under the assumption that he's available to the team as an extra forward and could draw back into the lineup if injuries hit the B's up front. In 58 games this past season, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder was held to a mere two goals and five points with a minus-3 rating.