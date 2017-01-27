Hayes heads into the NHL All-Star break with two goals and three points to go along with a minus-4 rating over the course of 38 games.

Hayes has yet to gain much momentum at any point this season and has been made a healthy scratch by the Bruins at times, as a result. At 6-foot-5, 215-pounds, the 27-year-old winger brings good size to the table, but the scoring touch that Hayes displayed earlier in his career has (at least temporarily) dissolved. Perhaps with some bounces in his favor, Hayes could get back on track in the coming weeks/months, but for now he's off the fantasy radar.