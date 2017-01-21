Bruins' Joe Morrow: Modest ice time Friday
Morrow logged just 13:17 of ice time during Friday's loss to Chicago.
The young defenseman has struggled to get into the lineup this season and has just a single assist for the year. Morrow has first-round pedigree, and he could slowly carve out a bigger role going forward. However, he's completely off the fantasy radar, and you'll want to take a wait-and-see approach in all virtual settings.
More News
-
Bruins' Joe Morrow: Makes season debut Thursday•
-
Bruins' Joe Morrow: Inks one-year deal to stay in Boston•
-
Bruins' Joe Morrow: Grabs two helpers for second straight game•
-
Bruins' Joe Morrow: Surprises with two assists•
-
Bruins' Joe Morrow: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
-
Bruins' Joe Morrow: Notches first goal of season•